Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 1,094 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $295.40 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

