Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,012,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 435,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,125. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.26. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

