McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $3,350,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 94,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $235.75. 34,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

