Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 5,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $930.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

