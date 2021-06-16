TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $201,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,002 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,092 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,055 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 404,754 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 65,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

