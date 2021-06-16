Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,587 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 53,027 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of SEA worth $151,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,553. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.51. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

