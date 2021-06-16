Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $54,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.30. The stock had a trading volume of 76,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

