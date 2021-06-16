Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 8,048 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $383.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $267.46 and a 52 week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.