15,000 Shares in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $597.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMLP shares. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

