M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.66. 22,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.87. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.