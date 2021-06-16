M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 758 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 121,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

