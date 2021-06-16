Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT at $26.00

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. 125,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,763. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

