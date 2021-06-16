Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,137. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

