Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.79. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $253.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.