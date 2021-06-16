Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,779. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

