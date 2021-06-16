Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.69. 106,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

