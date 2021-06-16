Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

WES stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,753. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

