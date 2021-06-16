Short Interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Increases By 33.2%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 13th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRYYF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 135,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72. The Very Good Food has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

About The Very Good Food

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

