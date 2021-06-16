Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $16,447,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,575. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.