Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 293.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 243,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462,078. The company has a market cap of $222.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.