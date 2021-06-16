Water Island Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,001 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEC. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $5,945,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.