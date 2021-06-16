Water Island Capital LLC Makes New $12.64 Million Investment in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,951,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,643,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Enable Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENBL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,727,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 590,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

ENBL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 2.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

