Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 484,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,170,000. Magellan Health accounts for about 2.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. 2,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.