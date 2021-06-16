Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 104,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218,315 shares of company stock worth $102,599,521 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

