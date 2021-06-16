Alphasimplex Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,542. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

