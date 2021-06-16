Alphasimplex Group LLC Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 27,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,691. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

