$174.72 Million in Sales Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce sales of $174.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $174.45 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $162.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $695.10 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million.

A number of research firms have commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NVEE traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.