CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 815,900 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the May 13th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

CDHSF remained flat at $$0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $0.87.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

