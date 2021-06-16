Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,484. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 36.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

