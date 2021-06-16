Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post sales of $7.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $31.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.66 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.28 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 923,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100,186 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 22,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.97. 103,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.30. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

