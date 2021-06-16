TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Up 48.3% Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $14.03 million and $159,951.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.00758193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.75 or 0.07669698 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

