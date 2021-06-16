SingularityNET Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $180.67 million and $1.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.00758193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.75 or 0.07669698 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

