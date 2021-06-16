Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

