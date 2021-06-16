Juggernaut Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.36 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $45.36 million and $3.25 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.00758193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.75 or 0.07669698 BTC.

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

