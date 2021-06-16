Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,797 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $74,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 26,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,034. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

