Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,816 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $51,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $44,634,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,506,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,719. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

