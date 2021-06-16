JT Stratford LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 551,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,050,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

