Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $549,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $188.01 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

