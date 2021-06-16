Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

