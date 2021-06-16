CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. 23,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

