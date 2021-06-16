Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 40,804,029 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 98.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 649,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,804,029 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $131,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.98. 63,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.18 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.