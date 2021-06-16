Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578,389 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 3.78% of Overstock.com worth $107,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSTK stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

