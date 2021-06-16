Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 857,170 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lyft were worth $94,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,119,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,457 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Lyft stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,369,838 shares of company stock worth $89,660,768 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

