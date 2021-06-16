Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 15.8% of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.03. 537,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,870,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.83. The stock has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

