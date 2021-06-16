Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.98 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,580. The stock has a market cap of $874.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.