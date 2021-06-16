Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,580. The stock has a market cap of $874.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

