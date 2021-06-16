Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 54 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

