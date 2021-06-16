Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Up 0.4%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.01. 16,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 57,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

