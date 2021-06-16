Copa (NYSE:CPA) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Critical Comparison

Copa (NYSE:CPA) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa -200.30% -30.16% -10.48% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Copa and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $801.00 million 4.01 -$607.06 million ($6.11) -12.40 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.98 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Copa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Copa and Sun Country Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 2 3 4 0 2.22 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Copa presently has a consensus target price of $83.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Copa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Copa on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

