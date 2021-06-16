Ergoteles LLC Sells 9,276 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $535.09. 3,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $536.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.17 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

