Ergoteles LLC Sells 52,703 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,703 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

GPC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.06. 5,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,614. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 374.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.61. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.